Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend.

Visitation for Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy will be held at Wildwood Church in Tallahassee Wednesday evening from 4-8pm. His funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning.

Friday, a private funeral will be held for Marianna firefighter Atticus Stephens at the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy. An honor procession will follow with burial at Old Philadelphia Church Cemetery in Quincy.

Rudy, 34, was killed in a crash Saturday night, according to the department. His pickup went off of Fairbanks Ferry Road and slammed into a tree, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Rudy had been a Tallahassee firefighter since January of 2009, and was recently promoted to Captain. He leaves behind a wife and two young sons, six-year-old Grayson and two-year-old Hayden. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.

“Captain Rudy was a family man, leader, and his loss will be felt deeply across our community,” TFD said in a statement.

Stephens, 26, was killed in an off-duty crash on Sunday. Stephens was a member of the Marianna Fire Department since 2018. He also worked as a Transport EMT for Tallahassee Memorial Hospital EMS and he was a volunteer firefighter with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department in Gadsden County.

“Words are difficult to express the loss we all feel – Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go out to Lane, Joetta and the rest of the Stephens family,” Mt. Pleasant Fire Department said in an online statement.

