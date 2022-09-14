WCTV to go off the air overnight for maintenance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV’s broadcast signal will go off the air for several hours early Thursday morning as engineers perform routine maintenance.

The outage will start at 12:35 am Thursday morning, immediately following the end of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The shutdown will include the main channel, 6.1, which broadcasts CBS programming, along with all of WCTV’s sub-channels-- MeTV, Circle, Ion, True Crime, MyNet, and ThisTV.

The signals will be down for viewers watching over-the-air, along with those on DISH Network, DirectTV, Mediacom, Comcast, and CNS. WFXU 57.1 and 57.2 in Jasper will also be down during the maintenance period.

The stations will return to the air at 5 am Thursday for the start of the the Eyewitness News Good Morning Show.

