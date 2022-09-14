WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/13)

WCTV Super Six
WCTV Super Six(Ryan Kelly | WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we welcome newcomers North Florida Christian and Cook as well as returning names Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, , Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Gun seized at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla.
Gun found at Leon High School, student arrested
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

Latest News

wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (9/9)
Wakulla War Eagles host Munroe in a heavyweight Big Bend battle
WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather