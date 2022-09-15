City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill

Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee.

The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year.

One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday night when he saw water flooding the street.

“Out of nowhere, boom, a lot of water came up from the sewage drain,” Marshall said. “It filled up the street in a matter of minutes, like really fast, and then cars on the street were kind of stuck. It smelled pretty bad.”

The city says heavy rain that night caused flooding, which overwhelmed the sewer system.

That caused water to burst out of a manhole cover and into the street. Marshall estimates three inches of wastewater covered the road, and that it was there for a few hours before subsiding.

David Roberts, who works with the City of Tallahassee Water Production and Reclamation, says the city is testing for E.coli in waterways downstream from the spill.

“We’re taking additional samples down at the dam where Munson slough crosses Capital Circle just before it discharges to Lake Munson.”

Environmental advocate, Terry Ryan, is worried this spill contribute to algae blooms that have plagued Lake Munson for years.

“That’s what we’re concerned about-- is that these kinds of spills eventually get into Lake Munson,” Ryan said.

But, Roberts says, in the days following the spill, the city hasn’t detected any abnormal levels of bacteria.

“No elevation so far in the samples that we’ve collected since first thing Tuesday morning,” Roberts said.

Roberts said ultraviolet light from sunshine, along with bugs in the water, helps to break down bacteria from sewage water and contain the spill naturally.

He also said the city continuously cleans and inspects sewage pipes to help prevent spills from happening.

According to Roberts, Tallahassee has seen a 90% reduction in sewer spills since 2008.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming months. The owner is putting family...
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
The TMH NICU is currently holding 16 babies and serves on average 300 babies per year.
Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work
The 35-year-old was killed in an off-duty crash when his pickup ran off of Fairbanks Ferry Road...
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest