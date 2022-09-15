Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.

Upon FHP’s arrival, both Griffen and the victim were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to get treatment, but the victim later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, FHP learned that Griffen failed to use the brakes or take evasive action prior to the crash.

Troopers asked Griffen for a blood draw about three hours after the crash.

Troopers interviewed him two days later. Griffen stated that he left the Top Flight club in Tallahassee around 1 a.m. after drinking one cup of Hennessy Lemonade, FHP said.

Griffen also stated that he was confused about where he was and where he was going and did not know how he got on US Highway 319, according to the press release.

After receiving Griffen’s blood toxicology report, FHP said that it came back positive for ethyl alcohol. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.049 and 0.050 grams of ethyl alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood at the time of the blood draw.

But since the blood draw was taken about three hours after the crash, a doctor explained the extrapolation process and advised that based on Griffen’s last drink around 1 a.m., his blood alcohol concentration would be between 0.09 and 0.095 at the time he was driving.

According to FHP, Griffin was arrested and charged with driving under the influence causing death, and vehicular homicide.

