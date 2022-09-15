Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.(Pixabay)
By Briggs LeSavage and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.

While there were other workers in the general area, authorities said the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Another employee found him in the gravel pit after he had already died.

His name has not been publicly released. This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Authorities did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBRJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy courts allies to maintain war momentum
Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings,...
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial