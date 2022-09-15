Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Sept. 15, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

A beautiful day in our area, and clear and comfy tonight in the upper 60s.

A bit more moisture returns the next couple of days, but just isolated showers possible tomorrow, and a few showers or thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

Next week turn drier again, but with hotter afternoons.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona could impact the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, but still NOT expected to affect the U.S. East Coast, and certainly not Tallahassee.

