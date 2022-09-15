Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients.

Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day.

These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges.

Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now.

She was born weighing one pound two ounces but ended up losing weight, weighing less than a pound but after TMH’s care, she’s now at over 6 pounds.

NICU Nurse Erin Conrad said the job is extremely rewarding.

“My own personal child was in the NICU for a week so I know that feeling too of being on the other side so it’s just really important to me that we keep them safe, we keep them healthy and we let them grow and thrive and get to go home and be with mom and dad,” said NICU Nurse Erin Conrad.

The TMH NICU is currently holding 16 babies and serves on average 300 babies per year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.