Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work

The TMH NICU is currently holding 16 babies and serves on average 300 babies per year.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients.

Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day.

These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges.

Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now.

She was born weighing one pound two ounces but ended up losing weight, weighing less than a pound but after TMH’s care, she’s now at over 6 pounds.

NICU Nurse Erin Conrad said the job is extremely rewarding.

“My own personal child was in the NICU for a week so I know that feeling too of being on the other side so it’s just really important to me that we keep them safe, we keep them healthy and we let them grow and thrive and get to go home and be with mom and dad,” said NICU Nurse Erin Conrad.

The TMH NICU is currently holding 16 babies and serves on average 300 babies per year.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming months. The owner is putting family...
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
The 35-year-old was killed in an off-duty crash when his pickup ran off of Fairbanks Ferry Road...
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
At a press conference Thursday morning Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized the new...
Nikki Fried calls for investigation of 50 migrants to Massachusetts