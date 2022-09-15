Nikki Fried calls for investigation of 50 migrants to Massachusetts

At a press conference Thursday morning Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized the new...
At a press conference Thursday morning Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized the new caps on medical marijuana allotments rolled out by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.(WCTV)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for an investigation of the transportation of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts by Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to a press release form Fried’s office, migrants were transported beyond state lines by plane from an undisclosed location and dropped off in the small island without notice to local authorities.

“Governor DeSantis has fallen to a new low, using families and children to gain political attention for his own ambitions. However you may feel about our immigration situation, transporting 50 migrants across the country to a small town without notice shows a complete disregard for human life, and very well may be illegal,” said Commissioner Fried. “I am thankful the residents of Martha’s Vineyard mustered the empathy our Governor clearly lacks, but an investigation is necessary to uncover how this travesty unfolded and how Floridians may be paying for it.”

Fried’s letter to Garland is available for view on Twitter, here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming months. The owner is putting family...
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
The TMH NICU is currently holding 16 babies and serves on average 300 babies per year.
Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work
The 35-year-old was killed in an off-duty crash when his pickup ran off of Fairbanks Ferry Road...
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest