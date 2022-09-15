Nikki Fried calls for investigation of 50 migrants to Massachusetts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for an investigation of the transportation of 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts by Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to a press release form Fried’s office, migrants were transported beyond state lines by plane from an undisclosed location and dropped off in the small island without notice to local authorities.

“Governor DeSantis has fallen to a new low, using families and children to gain political attention for his own ambitions. However you may feel about our immigration situation, transporting 50 migrants across the country to a small town without notice shows a complete disregard for human life, and very well may be illegal,” said Commissioner Fried. “I am thankful the residents of Martha’s Vineyard mustered the empathy our Governor clearly lacks, but an investigation is necessary to uncover how this travesty unfolded and how Floridians may be paying for it.”

Fried’s letter to Garland is available for view on Twitter, here.

