ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday.

Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting.

Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it rains during the week.

Take an alternate route if possible.

Otherwise, plan for travel delays for single lane closures. A pilot vehicle will lead traffic.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.