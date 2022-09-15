Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: Tropical Strom Fiona

By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm FIONA looks more organized and healthy this morning. It should gain a little more strength in the 500-600miles before it gets to the Leeward Islands. The interactions with those Islands and the other Islands in the Caribbean will have a lot to say with how Fiona continues to develop.

Furthermore, more and more of the things I’m looking out there indicate it’s more likely that a curl to the N while still E of the Bahamas should happen.

There’s still plenty of time to watch and see how this one plays out. And it’s probably a good time to point out that small changes in direction and location early with these storms can mean big changes with the cone and path and intensity over time. So what and how it deals with now will play a large role in where and what this becomes later.

The bottom line with Fiona, as of now, is that it’s still early and there’s a lot of obstacles for this to overcome. Nothing I’m seeing out there leads me to believe that this will be an issue for our area or anywhere in the US. But it’s definitely worth watching.

