Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday.

Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture.

Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because the school is located in the poorest zip code in Florida.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 61% of low-income children grow up in homes without books.

Sabal Palm principal Shannon Davis said this upgrade is encouraging more students to visit the library.

“You’ll also see books with characters of all cultures and an abundance of nonfiction books,” Davis said. “Most of all, you’re seeing a little bit of change. And that change is a good thing because we have students who cannot wait to come in and check out books.”

One student who was part of the ribbon cutting said the books they used to have were ripped, stained and generally worn out.

Now, they have plenty of new ones.

The money from this $35,000 project came from various donors, including the Foundation for Leon County Schools and community partner Mae Cleveland.

As part of this renovation, Sabal Palm also created a student newsroom, where student journalists can write and publish their own stories.

