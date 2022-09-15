Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families

36k people in Leon County are considered food insecure.
By Staci Inez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families.

Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities.

Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique Ellsworth, says this will help feed more families as it provides them healthier food at home. She says one challenge with inflation and rising costs of living is that people are choosing between things like medication and buying healthy food options.

“High quality and high volume food into the food bank, so things we’re packing today are fresh produce and reclaimed dry goods that come to us from grocers and what it does,” Ellsworth said. “It’s an immediate influx of food that we’re able to pack up and send to our neighbors in need.”

She says that usually ends with people receiving less nutritious meals but making donations like groceries from Publix is a big help.

Publix store manager, Alexandra Henry, shares that since working with Second Harvest, it has changed her perspective on the number of people that are in need.

“It’s probably one of the most honoring and humbling experiences I’ve had in my entire life,” said Henry. “It has just completely opened my eyes to things in our community that you don’t see on a daily basis.”

Beyond the Publix grocery donations, Second Harvest is also being gifted a new refrigerated truck from Darden Restaurants to continue supporting food distribution in the Big Bend.

Ellsworth says the ultimate goal is trying to reduce the amount of families having to choose between common necessities like medication and healthy food.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Charged for DUI and deadly wrong-ay crash that happened in Leon County.
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison

Latest News

Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill