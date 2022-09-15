Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

The 35-year-old was killed in an off-duty crash when his pickup ran off of Fairbanks Ferry Road last Saturday night.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own.

Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy.

Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday at Wildwood Church, a church he and his family would attend.

The 35-year -old served as a Tallahassee firefighter since 2009.

Rudy was killed in an off-duty crash where his pickup ran off of Fairbanks Ferry Road last Saturday night.

Rudy leaves behind his wife and two children.

A GoFundMe is set up for the family.

You can find the link for donations here.

