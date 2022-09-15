Tate’s Hell 5K and Bay Fest return to St. James Bay Oct. 1

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tate’s Hell 5K & Bay Fest return to St. James on Oct. 1, 2022 with a a full day of outdoor adventure.

The event will take place at St. James Bay Golf Resort, just east of Carrabelle, located at 151 Laughing Gull Lane.

Activities include a 5K, bike safety rodeo, live music, key lime pie tasting and bake off, an auction, food specials, and a pickleball tournament.

The day kicks off with the 7th annual Tate’s Hell 5K, which is a scenic course that winds through the wooded forest and meanders through wetlands (via a boardwalk) along the beautiful Audubon Sanctuary golf course and surrounding neighborhood.

St James Bay property backs onto Tate’s Hell on the Crooked River keeping true to the Tate’s Hell theme. All ages are welcome to join this family-friendly run and walk. Registrations are welcome up until and including on Race Day.

Families, including children 3 years and up, are encouraged to join in the Bike Safety Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone who completes the bike safety course will receive an AAA bike safety certification.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets for a safety check and fitting, but a limited number of loaner bikes and helmets will also be available.

This event is free to children and adults. The first 50 children riders will receive a free helmet and shirt and several bikes will be raffled off! For more info on the Bike Safety Rodeo, call 850-345-1379.

The fun continues with a Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the St. James Bay Pickleball Club, with both beginner and intermediate levels. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to come watch the play, cheer on their favorite team and see how to get involved in this fun game.

Rockulla Music will be rockin’ the stage at Bay Fest from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Then returning for a second year will be local faves, Blues Meets Girl, from 11 a.m. until noon. New this year is the key lime pie tasting and bake off happening at 11 a.m.

Participants are invited to enter their key lime pie in the bake off or sample the pies as part of the key lime pie tasting.

Plus more activities to enjoy like an awesome auction, yummy food specials all day, and SUNTrail bike trail info.

All proceeds from this event go to support the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle.

For more information and registration forms, go to their website here.

