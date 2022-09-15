Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.(Floyd Wilde / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – An elementary school teacher in Tennessee is no longer employed following a social media post she made about cannabis gummies.

The teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary in the Memphis-Shelby County School District posted a photo of “Stoner Patch Gummies” to her Facebook page with the caption: “Best gummies ever. I fell [off] the wagon when two nonverbal autistic children were placed in my class. These are very calming and keeps me away from alcohol.”

In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously, and the teacher was placed on investigative leave. Later, the district confirmed the teacher is no longer an employee at the school.

The school district said, “The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.”

The school district also said they are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects “our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Firefighters Brenden Rudy and Atticus Stephens
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
32-year-old Andrew Jacob Murphy.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy courts allies to maintain war momentum
Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings,...
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial