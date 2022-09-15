UPDATE: Suspect in Madison deadly shooting turned himself in

Madison's shooting suspect.
Madison's shooting suspect.(MCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison’s police chief said Kendrick Richardson turned himself in just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the Madison Police Dept.

Richardson was taken to county jail, and he is charged with second degree murder.

Police chief said the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Police now released identity of the suspect, who is still at large, in Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Madison.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Kendrick Richardson, Jr.

Police are seeking him on an active warrant for second degree murder and they believe he has left the Madison area.

The police chief said the suspect has ties to different areas in Florida and Georgia.

Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) records indicate Richardson was released from state prison in March 2021, after serving 14 months for a 2017 aggravated assault with a weapon.

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Chief Reggie Alexander said the shooting was an isolated incident and that he does not believe the suspect poses a threat to the public.

He believes the suspect fled Madison and is likely no longer in the area.

“We’re in the process of activating warrants,” Alexander said. “We’re also looking for the subject in question. Our local agency and surrounding agencies are helping us diligently.”

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

The chief says officers received a call of the shooting on Moore St. in the Plant Subdivision while the gunshot victim was en route to the hospital.

Chief Reggie Alexander says the victim, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alexander says investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between Williams and his nephew over parking in the street in front of a Williams’ home.

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time, but say he remains at large.

