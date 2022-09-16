Bo the elephant celebrates one-year anniversary retirement after performing at circuses for decades

Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star performer from George Carden Circus.(Elephant Aid International)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WCTV) - Bo, the 35-year-old elephant, celebrates his first anniversary as a retired circus star performer from George Carden Circus.

One year ago, Bo left center stage as a star to begin his journey as a retired elephant at Elephant Refuge North America, in Attapulgus, Ga. Bo was born in captivity and performed for three decades.

Bo shares 850 acres with Mala, Tarra and Samie. Mala is a young rescue dog who found a perfect playmate within Bo. They play hide-and-seek with boisterous engagement. Tarra, a 48-year-old female Asian elephant, became good friends with Bo the moment they met. Samie is the newest dog rescue.

At the Elephant Refuge North America, Bo walks miles every day, exploring, gazing, dusting, swimming in the lake and socializing with his new family.

He has free access to a custom-designed, fully automated elephant house, but he mostly prefers to sleep under the stars, unbothered by lightning storms and wild animals that populate the Refuge.

To learn more about Bo and Elephant Refuge North America, you can visit their website here.

