Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts Tallahassee Mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Tiger Bay Club hosts a debate between Tallahassee Mayor general election candidates, incumbent Mayor John Dailey and challenger Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

After serving as District 3 Leon County Commissioner for 12 years, Tallahassee Mayor, John Dailey, was elected in 2018.

Leon County Commissioner, Kristin Dozier, was elected to the commission in 2010 and re-elected without opposition in 2014 and 2018.

According to a press release, POLITICO Florida journalist, Gary Fineout, will serve as the moderator of this debate as he explores each candidate’s experience, platform, and vision for the City of Tallahassee.

The debate event will take place on Friday, September 16th at noon at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Capital Tiger Bay Club is also hosting a luncheon prior to the debate at 11 a.m.

