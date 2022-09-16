Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own.

Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens.

First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy.

Stephens was a Marianna firefighter, a volunteer with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and worked as a TMH EMS.

He was killed in an off-duty crash on Sunday.

Stephens was laid to rest at the Old Philadelphia Church Cemetery in Quincy.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

