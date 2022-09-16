Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

A few showers or brief thundershowers possible this evening, mainly over the southeastern parts of the Big Bend and near the coast. Otherwise, milder with lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will see just a few showers or isolated thunderstorms and warm highs in the upper 80s. Sunday starts drying out again, and next week will look dry, but afternoon temps will be hot, in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Fiona will hit the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow, then will very likely move northward and stay way east of Florida.

