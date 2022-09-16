Tallahassee store raises prices by 25 cents to adjust for inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As inflation continues to rise, it’s impacts are still taking it’s toll locally in the big bend, even for small businesses.

As inflation continues to take its toll on the economy, some of your favorite local businesses have even raised their prices ever so slightly just to stay afloat.

Stores like Country Dollar are known for selling jewelry, accessories and other goods for a dollar have now raised their prices to a dollar and twenty five cents and up.

“Well, we, me and my wife, we discussed it for a couple of months. We saw that other scores such as dollar tree had went up,” explained Country Dollar co-owner Shaunke Barber. “Our vendor prices went up with everything else in this economy so we had to make a decision on exactly which route to take so we went up at 25 cents.”

And while the twenty five cent increase may bother some, Barber says the costs go towards shipping and vendor prices for the store.

“Prices are extremely high just to ship so that means that we have to purchase more stuff just to compensate for the money that we have to spend for shipping and then worry about you know,” shared Barber. “Trying to make some money after we have taken care of that.”

The change is also impacting the store’s day to day business.

“We have had people you know that feel a certain way that 25 cents is way too much more money to spend as opposed to $1 things. Like quarters, nickels dimes you find in your car seat, sofa, things like that, which really doesn’t make much sense,” Barber said. “But in the whole scheme of things, we just have to do what we have to do to stay in business and stay afloat, for sure.”

The store now leaning on local support to keep their business going.

“And when you support local business, you’re supporting the local economy. Like these are the sorts of businesses that that’s possibly a little league team, or these other sorts of businesses that give jobs to people in the community that need jobs, you know,” exclaimed Terrance L. Barber. “So I think it’s imperative that we continue to support not only just locally owned businesses, minority owned businesses, but it’s imperative that we support black owned businesses in this community.”

“Barber and Country Dollar ask the community to bare with them as they hope to continue to provide products that the community loves and needs as they say they hope to get their prices down to a dollar again, once inflation costs go back down.

