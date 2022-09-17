Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was quiet Saturday morning, but not as cool as recent mornings. Temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Big Bend as South Georgia around dawn Saturday. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the day, but stay in the isolated category and will be mostly confined to the Big Bend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances stay in the isolated risk Sunday, but a tad higher based and mainly closer to I-75. Highs will be slightly warmer Sunday in to the lower 90s inland.

A ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft is forecast to set up across most of the Southeast U.S. by mid-week, and keep rain chances low and temperatures a bit toasty. Wednesday’s normal high for Tallahassee is 88°, but we could see the mid 90s in some inland locations.

Long-range guidance models bring a cold front into our area either Friday or Saturday, but they don’t bring much in the way of rainfall. So far, the odds of rain are 30% for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.