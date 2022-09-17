Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17

Rain chances will be low this weekend, but it will be a tad warmer than normal. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather was quiet Saturday morning, but not as cool as recent mornings. Temperatures ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Big Bend as South Georgia around dawn Saturday. Rain chances will remain for the rest of the day, but stay in the isolated category and will be mostly confined to the Big Bend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances stay in the isolated risk Sunday, but a tad higher based and mainly closer to I-75. Highs will be slightly warmer Sunday in to the lower 90s inland.

A ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft is forecast to set up across most of the Southeast U.S. by mid-week, and keep rain chances low and temperatures a bit toasty. Wednesday’s normal high for Tallahassee is 88°, but we could see the mid 90s in some inland locations.

Long-range guidance models bring a cold front into our area either Friday or Saturday, but they don’t bring much in the way of rainfall. So far, the odds of rain are 30% for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
Country Dollar changes their prices from $1 to $1.25 to adjust for inflation.
Tallahassee store raises prices by 25 cents to adjust for inflation
The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming months. The owner is putting family...
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
Two people are in custody for several drug-related charges.
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

Latest News

Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the weekend forecast.
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 16, 2022
Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast: Friday, September 16
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: September 16, 2022