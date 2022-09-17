REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/16)
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Bainbridge vs Brooks County
Wakulla vs Blountstown
Madison County vs Columbia
Godby vs Rickards
Coral Glades vs Valdosta
Cairo vs Pelham
Tift County vs Thomasville
North Florida Christian (NFC) vs Taylor County
Gadsden County vs Florida High
Aucilla Christian vs Georgia Christian
Robert Toombs vs Valwood
Leon vs Mosley
Franklin County vs Liberty County
