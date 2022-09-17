REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/16)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Bainbridge vs Brooks County

Wakulla vs Blountstown

Madison County vs Columbia

Godby vs Rickards

Coral Glades vs Valdosta

Cairo vs Pelham

Tift County vs Thomasville

North Florida Christian (NFC) vs Taylor County

Gadsden County vs Florida High

Aucilla Christian vs Georgia Christian

Robert Toombs vs Valwood

Leon vs Mosley

Franklin County vs Liberty County

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.