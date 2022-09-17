Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in custody after Tallahassee police conduct two home searches on Thursday.

After receiving anonymous tips about illegal drug activity, officers were able to gain search warrants for a home on the 2600 block of Vista Rise.

During the search, detectives found a “trafficking” amount of cocaine, Alprazolam, Adderall, fentanyl, Lortab, MDMA, approximately 1.5 pounds of cannabis, more than100 commercially labeled high THV vape cartridges and cannabis concentrates.

According to TPD, detectives also found two guns and more than $22,000 in cash.

Another home search, in the 1100 block of Ocala Road, led to the discovery of more than 100 grams of cannabis.

According to TPD, detectives took two people into custody.

