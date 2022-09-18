Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 18

Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the lower rain chances and the incoming heat.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice morning with many Southwest Georgia and western Big Bend locations in the 60s with temps near 70 elsewhere as of 7 a.m. Sunday. It will warm up into the lower 90s inland Sunday, but a trough of low pressure off the east coast of Florida and Georgia will keep isolated showers and thunderstorms in place. Overall, rain odds will be at 30%.

A ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft will help to keep the rain chances really low and the temperatures above normal for late September. The area could see high temperatures as high as the mid 90s.

A dome of high pressure is forecast to camp out over much of the southern-half of the...
A dome of high pressure is forecast to camp out over much of the southern-half of the continental U.S. during the new work week. This will keep high temperatures above normal for the new work week.(Charles Roop / WCTV First Alert Weather)

A weak cold front is anticipated to approach Friday, but little lift is anticipated, and rain chances will stay low.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Fiona was nearing the southern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday as morning as the storm’s maximum strength neared hurricane status. Heavy rain and flooding will be one of the bigger hazards for the island and locations to the east along with high winds.

Fiona is forecast to become a hurricane and move more northward to pass through or close to the eastern Bahamas and potentially pose a threat to Bermuda according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast. A direct impact on the mainland U.S. is not anticipated.

