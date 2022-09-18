Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated by authorities.(AP)
By Staci Inez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.

N. Meridian is closed at Spanish Moss Dr. Officials urge drivers to find alternate routes.

WCTV is monitoring the situation and will be following developments.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody for several drug-related charges.
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
Country Dollar changes their prices from $1 to $1.25 to adjust for inflation.
Tallahassee store raises prices by 25 cents to adjust for inflation
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
The Railroad Square Craft House will close in the coming months. The owner is putting family...
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption.
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the weekend forecast.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 17