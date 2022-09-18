Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.

N. Meridian is closed at Spanish Moss Dr. Officials urge drivers to find alternate routes.

WCTV is monitoring the situation and will be following developments.

