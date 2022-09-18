Tallahassee Urban League host a ‘Reclaim Your Vote Rally and Voter Registration March’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In an effort to encourage black voters to get to the polls, the Tallahassee Urban League hosted a ‘Reclaim Your Vote Rally and Voter Registration March’ Saturday. Different speakers and candidates spoke about the importance of voting and why the black vote holds so much weight.

“The black vote is very important to our elections and also to the community,” explained Tallahassee Urban League’s Delaitre Hollinger. “And so having all of the candidates for elections come out today just shows the importance of that boat and just how critical it is to have that for elections, especially here in Tallahassee.”

The group marched down Old Bainbridge road to Tennessee street with signs where they encouraged residents to remember to register to vote and get to the polls come November.

