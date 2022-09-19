15-year-old shot and killed in Valdosta

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department says its officers responded to a 911 call that reported that an individual was shot on the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to provide first-aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.

EMS then transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to a press release, Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to further investigate the incident.

Through investigation, officials have determined that the victim was involved in an altercation with another male. During the altercation, a person retrieved a handgun and shot the victim.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case.

The Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau encourages anyone that has information on this case to contact them at (229)293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229)293-3091.

