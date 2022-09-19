FSU, FAMU partner for exclusive screening of ‘Till’ film ahead of world premiere at NYFF

Emmett Till movie premiere ahead of NYFF
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sixty-seven years ago, Emmett Till’s lynching shocked the nation. Many credit the death as a spark that ignited the Civil Rights movement.

His death and his mother’s crusade to make sure it wasn’t forgotten is now the subject of a feature film set to debut in theaters next month.

Monday, a select group of students and faculty from FSU and FAMU crowded into a theater at Regal Cinemas to watch an exclusive first-look at the powerful film.

Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp is a producer and co-writer on the film “Till.”

“We want to educate the masses,” he said.

Beauchamp spent the morning on FSU’s campus, speaking to students interested in filmmaking. He explained the importance of making movies that inspire change.

“There’s no other story that speaks to this generation, and the political and racial climate than the story of Emmett Till,” he said.

He became close friends with Emmett’s mother, Mamie, in her later years. He said she became a grandmother figure in his life.

“Nothing that I’ve ever done in my career and the work that I’ve done has been outside of what [she] wanted to see happen, and this was one of her dreams,” he said.

The students heard firsthand how Beauchamp spent nine years working on a documentary that put him on the filmmaking map.

‘The Untold Stories of Emmett Louis Till’ debuted in 2005, and sparked the Federal Government to reopen Till’s case.

For FSU grad student De’Shane Frye, Beauchamp’s lengthy journey was assuring.

“In a way that low-key inspired me, because I’m working on a documentary right now, and it’s taking me forever and a day,” he said. “So, it took away any anxiety that I had personally.”

FSU is home to the world’s largest archive of Emmett Till’s documents. Beauchamp has donated to the growing collection, but also used it to fuel his own mission.

The private screening of “Till” was the first stop of an HBCU tour ahead of the world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1.

The movie will be released nationwide Oct. 28.

