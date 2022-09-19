Judge denies State Attorney’s request to be reinstated immediately

This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, Warren vowed to fight his suspension from office by DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV)  - A U.S. District Court Judge has denied 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated immediately.

The decision came after a nearly two-hour hearing at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse Monday morning.

Warren was seeking a preliminary injunction to rescind Governor Ron DeSantis’s order suspending him from office, reinstate him, and stop the Governor from taking any further action against him.   He claimed DeSantis exceeded his authority in suspending him.

DeSantis suspended Warren for ‘neglect of duty’ and ‘incompetence’ back on August 4th,  after he joined other prosecutors in speaking out against Florida’s new 15-week limit on abortions and said he would exercise his discretion not to prosecute those cases.  Warren also joined other prosecutors in speaking out against Florida’s new rules for gender transition treatments for minors.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law,” Gov. DeSantis said that day. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida.”

Warren had argued to the federal court that his suspension was retaliation and violated his constitutional rights to free speech.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley was in court for Monday’s hearing and will be providing updates shortly.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in custody for several drug-related charges.
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption.
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption
Judge Elizabeth Scherer slams the Parkland shooter's defense team as 'unprofessional' for...
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Latest News

The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men, Carlos Rodriguez and Francisco...
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the hot and dry forecast.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 19
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the hot and dry forecast.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 19
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide