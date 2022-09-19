Judge denies State Attorney’s request to be reinstated immediately

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A U.S. District Court Judge has denied 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated immediately.

The decision came after a nearly two-hour hearing at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse Monday morning.

Warren was seeking a preliminary injunction to rescind Governor Ron DeSantis’s order suspending him from office, reinstate him, and stop the Governor from taking any further action against him. He claimed DeSantis exceeded his authority in suspending him.

DeSantis suspended Warren for ‘neglect of duty’ and ‘incompetence’ back on August 4th, after he joined other prosecutors in speaking out against Florida’s new 15-week limit on abortions and said he would exercise his discretion not to prosecute those cases. Warren also joined other prosecutors in speaking out against Florida’s new rules for gender transition treatments for minors.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law,” Gov. DeSantis said that day. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida.”

Warren had argued to the federal court that his suspension was retaliation and violated his constitutional rights to free speech.

WCTV's Savannah Kelley was in court for Monday's hearing

