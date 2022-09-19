Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men after an officer conducted a traffic stop for his failure to stop at a stop sign.

The press release states that once the officer made contact with the driver, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer then asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.

As the officer searched the vehicle, he located a loaded 9mm handgun lying on the floor in the rear passenger compartment.

The officer also located a clear bag of suspected marijuana and a black wallet in the glove compartment.

Seven plastic baggies were located inside of the wallet. One baggie contained a pill that was later identified as Oxycodone, a controlled substance. The other six baggies contained .5 grams of white powder that eventually tested positive for cocaine.

There was also an El Salvadorian identification card which belonged to Carlos Rodriguez located in the black wallet. Rodriguez was determined to be the passenger, as well as the registered owner of the vehicle.

As the officer proceeded to search the trunk of the vehicle, a black suitcase was found. Inside of the suitcase, there was a plastic Tupperware container which contained 29.9 grams of suspected marijuana which was later found positive for THC.

Upon further search. the officer found a black garbage bag with a clear zip-lock bag that contained a large amount of crystal like substance which was later identified as approximately 444 grams of methamphetamine.

Both the driver, Francisco Velazquez, and passenger, Carlos Rodriguez was placed under arrest.

Due to the location of the items located, where Rodriguez was seated and being owner of the vehicle, he was charged with the possession of the legal items.

Francisco Velazquez was charged with driving with no valid driver’s license.

Carlos Rodriquez was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of firearm in commission of felony

Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Greater than 20 grams Marijuana.

