Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 19, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

A warm Monday, near 90 in most areas, but also a few showers over eastern counties. They will quickly die down this evening. We are entering a drier and hotter pattern the next few days, with mid 90s for highs.

In the tropics, Fiona is moving away from Puerto Rico as it strengthens. It could have a big impact on Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic later this week. NO impact at all on our area.

