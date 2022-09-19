Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 19, 2022

The summer feeling will last a little longer with temperatures above normal for late September. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

A warm Monday, near 90 in most areas, but also a few showers over eastern counties. They will quickly die down this evening. We are entering a drier and hotter pattern the next few days, with mid 90s for highs.

In the tropics, Fiona is moving away from Puerto Rico as it strengthens. It could have a big impact on Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic later this week. NO impact at all on our area.

