Morning Pep Rally showcases North Florida Christian Football

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Eagles of North Florida Christian.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

Check out the clip below previewing the NFC versus Taylor County football game.

