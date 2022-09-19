Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex.

Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.

Green is charged with home invasion robbery and two counts of murder. The probable cause document related to the case has been sealed as part of the ongoing investigation, according to TPD.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.