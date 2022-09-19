The Usual Suspects - Sept. 18, 2022

“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
Two people are in custody for several drug-related charges.
Tallahassee Police arrest two for drug-related charges
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption.
Cauzican pets organization introduce a Catahoula leopard mixed Pitbull for adoption
Judge Elizabeth Scherer slams the Parkland shooter's defense team as 'unprofessional' for...
Defense seeks judge’s removal in Florida school shooter case

Latest News

The Usual Suspects - Sept. 18, 2022
The Usual Suspects - Sept. 18, 2022
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
The Usual Suspects Sept. 18, 2022
Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida Governor's race