Valdosta Police Department investigates homicide

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning.

Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called to report that someone had been shot on September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m.

When VPD officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds.  VPD attempted to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.  The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to further investigate the incident.  

Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man. 

During the altercation, one subject retrieved a handgun and shot the victim.  Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

This is an ongoing investigation.

