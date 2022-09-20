3 people injured in single car crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash Tuesday morning on State Road 71.

According to the FHP, the driver was traveling on northeast Flatwoods Road around 7:25 a.m. when she failed to make a right curve and drove across the center double solid yellow lines, and onto the south shoulder.

When the driver attempted to overcorrect, the vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.

Due to the crash, the driver suffered serious injuries and the two passengers had minor injuries.

