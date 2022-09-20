Gov. DeSantis announces sweeping Florida tax cut plan ahead of reelection

BRADENTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session, which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items, in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need daily.

“I’m proud that Florida has a record budget surplus and am happy to propose historic tax relief to Florida families,” said Governor DeSantis. “This proposal will allow families to purchase items for their children at a lower cost and help families keep more money in their pockets. I look forward to working with the Legislature to bring this major relief to Florida families.”

“Governor DeSantis and I both have young families, and we understand the burden of necessary expenses associated with essentials such as diapers, school supplies, and gas,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “Today’s announcement proves that Governor DeSantis is continuing to work tirelessly to lift up Florida families. With today’s supply chain issues and outrageous inflation, this tax relief initiative will help Florida families stretch their dollars further.”

The proposal includes tax holidays on items frequently purchased by Florida families:

Reinstates the two-week Back to School tax holiday for families in the fall and adds an additional two-week holiday in the spring for children returning to school after the winter break. The two holiday periods would save Florida families an estimated $210 million.

A permanent tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities, including diapers, baby wipes, clothing, and shoes for children under the age of 5. This would save Florida families an estimated $132.5 million.

A permanent tax exemption for cribs and strollers. This will save Florida families an estimated $4 million.

A permanent tax exemption on items that contain medicinal ingredients and medical equipment to close the gap on medical supplies and equipment that is not sales tax exempt. This would save Florida families an estimated $58.5 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for household items under $25 like laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, and trash bags. This would save Florida families an estimated $112.3 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s books for children under 17 years old. This will save Florida families an estimated $16.8 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s toys is designated for children between the ages of 2-12. This would save Florida families an estimated $116 million.

A 1-year tax exemption for children’s athletic equipment like children’s bikes, footballs, soccer balls, rollerblades, baseballs, baseball bats, etc. This would save Florida families an estimated $33 million.

A 1-year tax exemption on pet food for household pets and a permanent tax exemption for over-the-counter pet medications such as flea and tick prevention. This would save Florida families with pets an estimated $189 million.

The proposal also includes a continuation of tax holidays for the 2023-2024 fiscal year:

2-week Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday

1-week Tools and Home Improvement Tax Holiday

1-week Freedom Week Tax Holiday

1-year Energy Star Appliance Tax Holiday

