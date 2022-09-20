Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon Co. public school officials are speaking out against millions of dollars being funneled into private schools.

A report released Tuesday estimate Leon County will spend more than $16 million in public money to fund school vouchers this year.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he’s been concerned about this issue for years.

“At the end of the day, it’s math,” Hanna said at a virtual press conference Tuesday. “It’s about resources. And there’s only so much money that we have to spend on education.”

Hanna said in 2019, about $4 million in public money was going toward private schools in Leon County.

“That number grew from $4 million to $13 million, and this year 16 million dollars,” Hanna said.

That $16 million estimate for this year comes from a new report by the Florida Policy Institute.

It amounts to nearly 9% of state funding for Leon County Schools.

“Florida has done an abysmal job of funding its public schools,” Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur said.

Mazur says this is money that public schools desperately need.

“We want to make sure that our public schools, the ones that are the foundation of our community, are there for those folks that need that resource,” he said.

But the power to allocate funding for private school vouchers rests with the legislature and the Governor -- who last year expanded Florida’s voucher system, saying vouchers allow low-income students to access high quality education and give Florida students the best chance for success.

We have reached out to the Governor’s office and the Florida Department of Education for comment on this issue but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.