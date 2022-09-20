Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 20, 2022

Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 20, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Mostly sunny and mostly hot and dry for a few more days, with highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and Thursday. The heat wave breaks down a bit by the weekend, but likely staying dry.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is back over open water in the Atlantic, and could have a big impact on Bermuda by Friday.

Tropical Storm Gaston is a weak nothingburger in the north-central Atlantic. A tropical disturbance in the southern Atlantic will move into the Caribbean in the next few days. This is the one causing the weather rumor mill to go into high gear. It is NO threat at all to anyone at this point.

This weekend, it will still be in the central Caribbean, and STILL NO THREAT.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men, Carlos Rodriguez and Francisco...
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
Shannon Burden, 38, is facing a charge of misconduct while in office.
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your forecast.
Mike's First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 20
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 20, 2022
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 20, 2022
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
Rob's Tropical Thoughts
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: September 20, 2022