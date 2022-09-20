Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Mostly sunny and mostly hot and dry for a few more days, with highs in the mid 90s tomorrow and Thursday. The heat wave breaks down a bit by the weekend, but likely staying dry.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is back over open water in the Atlantic, and could have a big impact on Bermuda by Friday.

Tropical Storm Gaston is a weak nothingburger in the north-central Atlantic. A tropical disturbance in the southern Atlantic will move into the Caribbean in the next few days. This is the one causing the weather rumor mill to go into high gear. It is NO threat at all to anyone at this point.

This weekend, it will still be in the central Caribbean, and STILL NO THREAT.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.