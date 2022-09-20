Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County

Arrested for interference with custody.(JCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest.

The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson Arms Apartments in Monticello. The child was unharmed.

Soldiew was arrested on a charge of interference with custody. Kyson is now in protective custody with the Florida Department of Children and Families, pending an emergency shelter hearing.

The sheriff says Kyson’s guardian had initially allowed Soldiew to take the child, but she did not return the boy.

