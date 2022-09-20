Ossoff on prison deaths investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chair Jon Ossoff officially released the results of his 10-month bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails Tuesday.

Chair Ossoff’s bipartisan probe is a continuation of his work investigating America’s prison system.

“The crisis in America’s prisons, jails, and detention centers is ongoing and unconscionable. The Department of Justice and the Congress must treat this as the emergency for Constitutional rights that it is,” Chair Ossoff said.

Chair Ossoff’s bipartisan investigation uncovered nearly 1,000 deaths in custody in 2021 that went uncounted by the Department of Justice.

“Today, after a 10-month bipartisan investigation, we can reveal that despite a clear charge from Congress to determine who is dying in prisons and jails across the country, where they are dying, and why they are dying, the Department of Justice is failing to do so,” Chair Ossoff said in his opening statement. “This failure undermines efforts to address the urgent humanitarian crisis happening behind bars across the country.

At least eight deaths occurred at Valdosta State Prison since 2018, reported by GA DOC.

Feb 2020 Inmate Prince Bilge died after a fight with another inmate.

July 2019 Inmate Elander Johnson died after a fight with another inmate.

March 2019 Inmate Kealy Williams died after a fight with another inmate.

August 2018, Inmate Joshua Roman died after fight with another inmate.

July 2018, Inmate Herman Galeno was found unresponsive in his cell.

June 2018, Inmate David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell at VSP.

April 2018, Inmate Joseph Pagen died in a suspected homicide.

March 2018, inmate Benjamin Snyder died after fight with another inmate.

“The crisis in America’s prisons, jails, and detention centers is ongoing and unconscionable. The Department of Justice and the Congress must treat this as the emergency for Constitutional rights that it is,” Chair Ossoff said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.