Rob’s Tropical Thoughts

By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane FIONA is getting stronger and that’s likely to continue as it moves N in the W Atlantic near the Bahamas. The current path will bring it near Bermuda later this week, and now the cone gets near the Canadian Maritimes this coming weekend. It will be much weaker and near the end of its life-span by the time it gets up there.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will start to dry out today, as the rain and winds move more N from those hard hit islands.

I’m actually more interested in some energy that’s in the early stages of development about 400-500miles to the SW of the Lesser Antilles. That’s one of the source regions that can spawn systems that find that sweet-spot in the Caribbean to grow and strengthen and eventually find the Gulf of Mexico.

Let me say that it is still very early, and lots can change. Maybe this energy drifts a little more S and ends up bringing rain to Venezuela or something. But I will be watching this very carefully over the next several days to monitor for any development and changes in direction.

There’s also a 3rd batch of energy that’s a little closer to development, but it’s in the North Central Atlantic and shouldn’t ever be near any land areas.

The Tropics continue to be active, and I’ll continue to update and post about them. Thanks for reading this and sharing it.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men, Carlos Rodriguez and Francisco...
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
Judge denies State Attorney’s request to be reinstated immediately
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

Latest News

Safety concerns raised after crash on N Meridian Road
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
Safety concerns raised after crash on N Meridian Road
Safety concerns raised after crash on N Meridian Road
Suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren hearing
Suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren hearing
Emmett Till movie premiere ahead of NYFF
Emmett Till movie premiere ahead of NYFF