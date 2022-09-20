Rob’s Tropical Thoughts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane FIONA is getting stronger and that’s likely to continue as it moves N in the W Atlantic near the Bahamas. The current path will bring it near Bermuda later this week, and now the cone gets near the Canadian Maritimes this coming weekend. It will be much weaker and near the end of its life-span by the time it gets up there.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will start to dry out today, as the rain and winds move more N from those hard hit islands.

I’m actually more interested in some energy that’s in the early stages of development about 400-500miles to the SW of the Lesser Antilles. That’s one of the source regions that can spawn systems that find that sweet-spot in the Caribbean to grow and strengthen and eventually find the Gulf of Mexico.

Let me say that it is still very early, and lots can change. Maybe this energy drifts a little more S and ends up bringing rain to Venezuela or something. But I will be watching this very carefully over the next several days to monitor for any development and changes in direction.

There’s also a 3rd batch of energy that’s a little closer to development, but it’s in the North Central Atlantic and shouldn’t ever be near any land areas.

The Tropics continue to be active, and I’ll continue to update and post about them. Thanks for reading this and sharing it.

