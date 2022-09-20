Space Force releases official song

The U.S. Space Force's official song was unveiled at a conference in Maryland Tuesday. (DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every other branch of the U.S. military has its own official song, and now the newest branch has one too.

The U.S. Space Force was created in 2019, and the force’s official song was unveiled at a conference Tuesday in Maryland.

The song, titled “Semper Supra,” was written and composed by a former member of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Here are the lyrics:

“We’re the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There’s no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We’re the Space Force from on high.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
The Marianna Police Department says it arrested two men, Carlos Rodriguez and Francisco...
Marianna traffic stop leads to drug arrest
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
Shannon Burden, 38, is facing a charge of misconduct while in office.
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say

Latest News

A Tallahassee couple is once again working to raise funds for family back home in Puerto Rico.
Tallahassee couple once again helping family back home in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
A man in Massachusetts says two good Samaritans helped save his life after his wheelchair got...
‘They saved me’: Good Samaritans rescue man whose wheelchair got stuck on train tracks