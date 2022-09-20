Tallahassee couple once again helping family back home in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

Puerto Rico storm Fiona local reactions
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, residents there are once again facing a long road ahead.

Massive flooding from non-stop rains is wreaking havoc. Hurricane Fiona came quick, but the damage will stick around for awhile.

Tallahassee attorney Gisela Rodriguez and her husband, David Medina, are thankful family in their hometown, Jayuya, are safe after a troubling weekend watching from afar.

”It’s devastation, total devastation. Just the rain, it was so terrible,” Rodriguez said.

The couple started a foundation in 2015 to help bring aide to the island. WCTV shared the massive effort to help restore hope in 2017 following Maria.

Now, the couple says financial donations are the best way to help those once again starting from scratch.

“Not in a million years, would I think I would be talking with you about another storm, another collection, another need,” she said.

Click here to learn more about the foundation and to donate.

