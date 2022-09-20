Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor.

Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to celebrate at the Smokey Hollow Commemoration.

Barnes is now featured prominently on a mural that displays pictures of her throughout her time and work for the community.

”Across this city there are signs of the 24-year Riley museum influence on several historic projects which you have heard. I’m happy that I was able to lead and play a pivotal role in them,” Barnes said.

Barnes is the founder of the John G. Riley Center and Museum.

Barnes has worked with communities throughout Leon County to preserve local history, including the Frenchtown Marker, FAMU Way historical trails, Greenwood Cemetery and more.

From her time at the Riley Museum, Barnes has also advised other African-American history museums throughout Florida and directed research on 28 books and documentaries to continue telling important cultural stories.

“Knowing history and understanding it and proactively learning from it is the root of its value,” Barnes said.

