Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.(Florida Highway Patrol Tampa)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A massive truck crash on a Florida highway caused a big mess.

Five semitrucks piled up, and one of them was carrying a lot of Coors Light.

Police say one semi slammed into the back of another early Wednesday morning.

A third semi stopped behind the crash. Then a fourth stopped, along with a pickup, but a fifth semi didn’t stop, eventually slamming into another truck that was carrying concrete – sending beer and concrete all over the road.

Part of the highway had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old in Valdosta
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the US were preventable,...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says