One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert and Trudie Perkins Way.

Roads are currently closed from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way to Martin Luther King Blvd.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.