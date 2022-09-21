Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old in Valdosta
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

Latest News

Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Jury hears opening statements at NYC trial of Trump ally
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms
Biden: Russia's war to extinguish Ukraine 'should make your blood run cold.' Ivan Rodriguez...
Russia mobilizes as Biden addresses UNGA
WCTV Community Classroom: Mimi Replogle from Madison County Central School.
WCTV Community Classroom: Mimi Replogle from Madison County Central School
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane.
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death